Morgan Stanley increased its position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 736,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,628 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst were worth $15,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst during the third quarter valued at $397,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 34.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 20,765 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period.

Get Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst alerts:

Shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $22.37.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/morgan-stanley-grows-position-in-guggenheim-taxabl-mncpl-mngd-drtn-trst-gbab.html.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.