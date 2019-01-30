Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 491,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $15,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,919,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,629,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,589,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,292,000 after acquiring an additional 56,947 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 280,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 25,074 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 280,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 25,074 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,657,000.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $33.52.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/morgan-stanley-cuts-stake-in-ishares-msci-france-etf-ewq.html.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

See Also: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.