Mooncoin Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $226.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00912739 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00021456 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00001199 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00012630 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00002033 BTC.

StarCoin (KST) traded up 141.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 224,850,784,896 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

