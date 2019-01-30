Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 300 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 248.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,291.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC stock opened at $124.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $163.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $137.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nomura decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.45.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

