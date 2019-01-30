Moneywise Inc. Has $399,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Moneywise Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 155.8% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $471,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SHYG traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. 3,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,514. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $47.33.

WARNING: “Moneywise Inc. Has $399,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/moneywise-inc-has-399000-position-in-ishares-0-5-year-high-yield-corporate-bond-etf-shyg.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.