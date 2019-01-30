Mizuho Lowers Allergan (AGN) Price Target to $200.00

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $255.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.26.

Allergan stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.89. 8,102,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. Allergan has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allergan will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $157,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Allergan by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after buying an additional 35,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Allergan by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,545,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,116,000 after buying an additional 99,490 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Allergan by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allergan by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Allergan by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

