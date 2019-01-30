MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MIDSOUTH BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

MSL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. FIG Partners downgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MidSouth Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NYSE:MSL opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.54 million, a PE ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 1.45. MidSouth Bancorp has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $16.15.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. MidSouth Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MidSouth Bancorp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 188,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 631,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

