Midpoint Holdings Ltd (CVE:MPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 266000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Get Midpoint alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/midpoint-mpt-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-04.html.

Midpoint Holdings Ltd., a Web-based enterprise, engages in the peer to peer (P2P) foreign exchange business in Canada. It operates a peer-to-peer foreign exchange matching platform that matches buyers and sellers of foreign currency, and transfers the funds to their location through an intermediary third-party payment provider.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Midpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.