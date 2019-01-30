Microsoft (MSFT) Given a $123.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been given a $123.00 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.95.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.38. The company had a trading volume of 43,483,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,876,048. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $83.83 and a 1 year high of $116.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $792.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,927,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,973.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,247,780 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.