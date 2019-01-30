Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shares Gap Down to $80.63

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.06, but opened at $80.63. Microchip Technology shares last traded at $80.25, with a volume of 2645377 shares traded.
MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.
The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.
In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $307,768.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,486.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $134,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,774,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,158,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,048 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,767,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,305,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,981,000 after purchasing an additional 535,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 368,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after purchasing an additional 251,131 shares in the last quarter.
Microchip Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHP)
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.
