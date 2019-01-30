Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shares Gap Down to $80.63

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.06, but opened at $80.63. Microchip Technology shares last traded at $80.25, with a volume of 2645377 shares traded.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $307,768.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,486.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $134,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,774,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,158,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,048 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,767,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,305,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,981,000 after purchasing an additional 535,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 368,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after purchasing an additional 251,131 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

