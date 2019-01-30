MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,733 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Sierra Bancorp worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after buying an additional 37,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Monday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $411.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.53 million. Analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $70,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 390,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,044,410.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

