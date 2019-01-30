MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,350 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 11.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 46.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a report on Friday, October 19th.

FMAO opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $291.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

