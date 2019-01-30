Mercury Systems (MRCY) Rating Reiterated by Drexel Hamilton

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Drexel Hamilton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $67.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Drexel Hamilton’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mercury Systems to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of MRCY traded up $7.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,285. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 387,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,319,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,640,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,735,000 after purchasing an additional 114,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,640,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,735,000 after purchasing an additional 114,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,868,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,340,000 after purchasing an additional 48,213 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,276,000 after purchasing an additional 89,502 shares during the period.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

