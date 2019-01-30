Mercury Systems (MRCY) Announces Earnings Results

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.45 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $7.59 on Wednesday, hitting $58.21. 879,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,064. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Drexel Hamilton set a $58.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mercury Systems (MRCY) Announces Earnings Results” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/mercury-systems-mrcy-announces-earnings-results.html.

In related news, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.