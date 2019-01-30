Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Sold by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $80.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 55.28%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $16,969,094.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,623,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 277,879 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $20,510,248.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,510,248.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,540 shares of company stock valued at $40,200,764 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

