MEG Energy (MEG) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MEG. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.53.

MEG traded up C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.28 and a twelve month high of C$11.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.30.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$787.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$818.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post -0.190000004971963 EPS for the current year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta, as well as primarily engages in a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands development at its Christina Lake project.

