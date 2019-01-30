Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $66,000 Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,945,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,781,000 after acquiring an additional 340,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,381,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,422,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,381,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,422,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Owens & Minor by 13.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,978,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 585,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Owens & Minor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,651,000 after acquiring an additional 52,294 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OMI opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $474.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on OMI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

