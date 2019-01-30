Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $61,000 Stake in Unit Co. (UNT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 1,732.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unit were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unit in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Unit in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Unit in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Unit in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Unit in the second quarter valued at $286,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNT shares. Capital One Financial lowered Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Unit in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of NYSE:UNT opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $879.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Unit Co. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $29.06.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $220.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. Unit had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Unit Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

