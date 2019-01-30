Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Tenneco Inc (TEN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Tenneco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,607,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,162,000 after purchasing an additional 132,904 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,607,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,162,000 after purchasing an additional 132,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Tenneco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

TEN opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82. Tenneco Inc has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $60.38.

TEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

