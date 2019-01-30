Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 575 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 141.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 16.4% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 90.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OneMain from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on OneMain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,107,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,916,734.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,092,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,562,884.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,019,950. 43.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMF opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.47. OneMain Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $37.29.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.42 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

