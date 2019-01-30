Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $3.22 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,914 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,079,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,861,000 after acquiring an additional 825,832 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 249,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,510,000 after acquiring an additional 161,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,954,000 after acquiring an additional 382,319 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE:AMP traded down $2.88 on Wednesday, hitting $118.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.81. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $176.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/meag-munich-ergo-kapitalanlagegesellschaft-mbh-has-3-22-million-position-in-ameriprise-financial-inc-amp.html.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.