Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $11.60 Million Position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Taubman Centers comprises 1.4% of Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH owned 0.41% of Taubman Centers worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,955,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,043,000 after buying an additional 307,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,930,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,334,000 after buying an additional 63,557 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,764,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,078,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,477,000 after buying an additional 141,423 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In related news, Director Jonathan Litt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,430.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $122,363. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TCO stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. 1,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,838. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $65.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.52). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $159.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

