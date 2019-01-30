MCO Reaches Market Cap of $69.30 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. MCO has a total market cap of $69.30 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MCO has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One MCO token can currently be purchased for $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, YoBit, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.21 or 0.10772055 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00027555 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00001047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About MCO

MCO is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . MCO’s official website is crypto.com . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Livecoin, BigONE, Upbit, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Huobi, Cashierest, Coinrail, ABCC, Coinnest, Cobinhood, DDEX, Bit-Z, Gate.io, EXX, Bithumb, Liqui, Bittrex, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

