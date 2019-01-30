Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.50 million. Maxim Integrated Products updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.49-0.55 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.49-0.55 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $53.44. 747,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,261. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $64.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 67.90%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $29,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,833. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

