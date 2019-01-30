Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Maxim's high dependence on Samsung is a risk to its growth trajectory. Also, the company is suffering from sluggish bookings and weakening momentum across its customers. These are affecting the company’s position in the industrial market. However, Maxim’s solid momentum across the automotive market remains a major positive. Further, the company remains optimistic about its flexible manufacturing strategy which is expected to aid margin expansion. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s fiscal Q2 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MXIM. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products to $51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.90%.

In related news, CFO Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $1,414,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $139,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,833. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,025,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,580,346,000 after buying an additional 150,909 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 262,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,075,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

