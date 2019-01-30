Mastercard Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share (MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Grosso expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital set a $232.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.73.

NYSE MA opened at $199.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $156.80 and a twelve month high of $225.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,183 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,011.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

