Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Cap Tops $0.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and $41,025.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.11 or 0.03130648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00115449 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029015 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028729 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

