Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 452 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Visa by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 170,234 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in shares of Visa by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 177,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,526,000 after acquiring an additional 119,583 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 27,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays began coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

V opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $111.02 and a 52-week high of $151.56. The company has a market cap of $274.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $2,009,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $325,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,395 shares of company stock worth $16,697,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

