Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $150.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $167.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

