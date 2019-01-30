Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Takes $27,000 Position in FMC Corp (FMC)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in FMC by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.90 per share, with a total value of $251,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,275.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.32. 3,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,479. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $92.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 target price on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $96.00 target price on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.08.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

