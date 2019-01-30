Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Has $48,000 Position in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,891,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,813,000 after purchasing an additional 653,030 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 79,668.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,440,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422,344 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,214,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,645,000 after purchasing an additional 199,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 36.93%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

