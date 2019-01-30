Marten Transport (MRTN) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 price target on Marten Transport and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Marten Transport has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
MRTN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,375. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.