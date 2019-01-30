Marten Transport (MRTN) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 price target on Marten Transport and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Marten Transport has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

MRTN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,375. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $203.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

