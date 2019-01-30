Marathon Oil Co. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.99.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

