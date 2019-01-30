Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 3,753,280 Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753,280 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.28% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $19,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 407,831.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 207,994 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 137,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TV opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa SAB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Grupo Televisa SAB Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

