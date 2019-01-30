MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Stock Price Up 5.2%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.44. Approximately 621,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 410,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

MMYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Nomura upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.03.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.51 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 30.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 69.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 278.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 79,134 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth about $875,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

