Macy’s Inc (M) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,942 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in M. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other news, Director William H. Lenehan acquired 3,154 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $100,107.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at $355,932.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $6,618,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,597.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 100,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,306,329. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Macy’s Inc (M) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/macys-inc-m-shares-bought-by-pendal-group-ltd.html.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.