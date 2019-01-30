M3F Inc. Sells 6,719 Shares of Bank Of Princeton (BPRN)

M3F Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the period. Bank Of Princeton accounts for about 1.3% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. M3F Inc. owned 0.79% of Bank Of Princeton worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 199.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the second quarter valued at about $595,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the third quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPRN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011. Bank Of Princeton has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank Of Princeton will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

