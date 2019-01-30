M3F Inc. Has $137,000 Position in Riverview Financial Co. (RIVE)

M3F Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Riverview Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:RIVE) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,062 shares during the period. M3F Inc. owned 0.14% of Riverview Financial worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Riverview Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Wheatland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Riverview Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Riverview Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,271,000.
Riverview Financial stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 1,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593. Riverview Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $14.55.
About Riverview Financial
Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and government entities in the United States. It accepts interest bearing deposits, such as money market accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and noninterest bearing and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
