M3F Inc. Has $137,000 Position in Riverview Financial Co. (RIVE)

M3F Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Riverview Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:RIVE) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,062 shares during the period. M3F Inc. owned 0.14% of Riverview Financial worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Riverview Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Wheatland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Riverview Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Riverview Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,271,000.

Riverview Financial stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 1,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593. Riverview Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and government entities in the United States. It accepts interest bearing deposits, such as money market accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and noninterest bearing and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

