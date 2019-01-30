M3F Inc. Acquires 36,766 Shares of First United Corp (FUNC)

M3F Inc. grew its holdings in First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,427 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,766 shares during the quarter. First United makes up 2.7% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. M3F Inc. owned 2.58% of First United worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of First United by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First United during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First United by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First United by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $115.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.70. First United Corp has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $24.32.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter. First United had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

In other news, Director Irvin Robert Rudy acquired 1,500 shares of First United stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,540.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

