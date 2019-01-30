Lumentum (LITE) Trading Up 5.6%

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) shares were up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.33 and last traded at $46.84. Approximately 1,949,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,271,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on LITE. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum to $70.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $63,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,946.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Lumentum by 149.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

