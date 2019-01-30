Low & Bonar plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.37 (LWB)

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LWB stock traded down GBX 1.95 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 16.15 ($0.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,530. Low & Bonar has a 12-month low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 91 ($1.19).
LWB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Low & Bonar in a report on Monday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 28 ($0.37) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Low & Bonar from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 24 ($0.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Low & Bonar in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.
About Low & Bonar
Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company operates through Building & Industrial, Civil Engineering, Coated Technical Textiles, and Interior & Transportation. The Building & Industrial unit supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the building, roofing, and air and water filtration.
