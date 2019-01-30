Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $529,000 Position in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,040 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,014 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,376 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 365,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,299,674.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James J. Murphy sold 13,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $580,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,519,295 shares of company stock valued at $62,991,691. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

