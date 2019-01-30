Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (LORL) Position Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the third quarter worth $447,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,841,000 after buying an additional 47,581 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 734,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,352,000 after buying an additional 32,787 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loral Space & Communications Ltd. alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LORL opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/loral-space-communications-ltd-lorl-position-increased-by-teachers-advisors-llc.html.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.