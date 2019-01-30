Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (LORL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.12

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.12 and last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 22994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

LORL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LORL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,817,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 890,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,410,000 after buying an additional 84,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after buying an additional 54,776 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 734,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after buying an additional 32,787 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after buying an additional 32,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

