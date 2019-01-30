LoMoCoin (LMC) Market Cap Reaches $854,659.00

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, LoMoCoin has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One LoMoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Bittrex. LoMoCoin has a market capitalization of $854,659.00 and $1,078.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005326 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00020624 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00249149 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00015676 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000639 BTC.

LMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 341,793,510 coins and its circulating supply is 256,793,510 coins. LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . LoMoCoin’s official website is www.lomostar.com . The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

