Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.61.

LYV stock opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,799,153.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $4,463,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,242,095.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,150. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

