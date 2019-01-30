Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Stake Lessened by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,436,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,720,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,741,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,517,000 after acquiring an additional 778,092 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 902.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 598,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after acquiring an additional 538,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:LYV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.44. 4,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.88 and a beta of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $4,463,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,242,095.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,799,153.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,150. 5.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/live-nation-entertainment-inc-lyv-stake-lessened-by-three-peaks-capital-management-llc.html.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.