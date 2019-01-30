Littelfuse (LFUS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.86-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $404-416 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.01 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $1.86-2.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $172.80 on Wednesday. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $155.15 and a 12 month high of $238.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.13). Littelfuse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

