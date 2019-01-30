Littelfuse (LFUS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $1.86-2.00 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.86-2.00 EPS.

Shares of LFUS traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.16. 2,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $155.15 and a 52-week high of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LFUS. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC raised Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/littelfuse-lfus-issues-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-13-eps.html.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.