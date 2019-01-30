Littelfuse (LFUS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) recently:

1/29/2019 – Littelfuse had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

1/25/2019 – Littelfuse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/11/2019 – Littelfuse was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2019 – Littelfuse was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2019 – Littelfuse was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2018 – Littelfuse was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/1/2018 – Littelfuse was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $6.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,989. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.15 and a 1 year high of $238.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.13). Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 496.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

